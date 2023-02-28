× Expand Image courtesy of Jay Flack. Jason "Jay" Black is an “Urban Folk” & pop-artist, community leader, speaker and native of Johnson City, Tennessee. His art will be featured, among others, in The Healing Power of Hope at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is pleased to announce the opening reception for its spring 2023 exhibit: The Healing Power of Hope in which artwork illustrates the theme that hope is an integral part of any healing process. Works will feature local artists Kristy Ottinger, Jay Flack, and William Fields, among others as well as a special exhibit by CHIP. The show is sponsored by the medical school’s Creativity in Health Education Program.