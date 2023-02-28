The Healing Power of Hope

to

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is pleased to announce the opening reception for its spring 2023 exhibit: The Healing Power of Hope in which artwork illustrates the theme that hope is an integral part of any healing process. Works will feature local artists Kristy Ottinger, Jay Flack, and William Fields, among others as well as a special exhibit by CHIP. The show is sponsored by the medical school’s Creativity in Health Education Program.

Info

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
540-526-2588
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Healing Power of Hope - 2023-02-28 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Healing Power of Hope - 2023-02-28 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Healing Power of Hope - 2023-02-28 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Healing Power of Hope - 2023-02-28 17:30:00 ical