Heart of the Community Quilt Drawing English Pathways Medallion quilt by Kaye England ($3,200 value) January 1, 2019 – March 1, 2019 Last chance to purchase @10 AM Winner will be drawn at 12 noon on March 1, 2019, doesn't need to be present $5 for each chance or $25 for 6 chances All proceeds go to the Heart of the Community Campaign. A gift from YOU will help make a lasting difference in the lives of others and ensure that the Historic Masonic Theatre remains the “Heart of the Community”. The Quilt is named for the Kaye England designed fabric collection used in the quilt. English Pathways is a medallion-style quilt, utilizing many of the features seen in a quilt from the 19th century. The design features a large medallion center, surrounded by rows of different techniques such as half square triangles, quarter square triangles and patches, that are reminiscent of this time period. The corners of the center star are created with log cabin blocks replacing the frequently used half square triangles. The majestic floral patterns are ideal for cutting and piecing in this fashion and are additionally used in the pieced smaller stars at the top in order to elongate the quilt. Log Cabin blocks also complete the floral border corners, thus providing a beautiful English Pathways Medallion. English Pathways Medallion Quilt 82” x 98” designed and pieced by Kaye England. Quilt fabric designed by Kaye England. The quilt is displayed in The Historic Masonic Theatre Annex, 510 Main Street, Clifton Forge. Tickets may be purchased online, from any Masonic Theatre Preservation Foundation Board member and at the following locations: Lollie's Quilt Shop, Livy's Closet, Sew Many Quilts, Cakes Your Way, Upper Cuts, Club Car, Twink's Cafe, The Quiltery and at the Theatre Box Office.