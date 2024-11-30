Hearts Gone South with Jack Marion

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Hearts Gone South - Original classic-style country and honky tonk full of heart and soul, laced with wit and woe. Bringing fire and feeling to the age-old stories of heart break, love, and victory for the underdog. Hearts Gone South shoots straight from the hip with impassioned vocals, a tight rhythm section, and smoking leads, to hit their target dead on. Shining like diamonds in a rhinestone world.

Jack Marion brings a youthful-exuberance and high-country swagger to the doorsteps of modern country music. Jack is straight-from-the-hip and straight-from-the heart. No bull-honky. All truth. But just as catchy as any songwriting-factory-formed mega hit that will ever curse your ear.

Saturday, November 30th, 2024

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show