Heather Mae Trio

Heather Mae is a powerhouse performer and earthshaking vocalist who has turned her personal struggles into a message of self-love and light.

Mae, an award-winning songwriter whose evocative vocals and rhythmic piano style call to mind artists like Stevie Nicks and Sara Bareilles, creates intoxicating music that tackles complex topics surrounding mental health, LGBTQ+ issues, body image, racial injustice, social inequality, and women’s rights. Inspired by her own personal experiences and identities - a queer, plus size woman living with Bipolar Disorder - she crafts powerful lyrics and unforgettable music about life’s moments, from the quietly chaotic to the explosive.

https://www.heathermae.net/