Heather Pierson Duo

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Heather Pierson is a singer/songwriter, pianist, songleader, and performer with a passion for cultivating joy, both onstage and off. Her live performances feature her ease at the piano and her bell-tone voice that Americana Highways says ‘sounds like timeless wind moving slowly through the trees.’ Heather’s latest album, Back To The Light, was recorded ’live on the floor’ in Portland, ME with her trio—bassist Shawn Nadeau and drummer Craig Bryan—and pulsates throughout with the grooves of New Orleans, the beauty of Appalachia, and Sunday-go-to-meeting celebration. 'Everybody's tryin' to be free from the ghosts that haunt them at night,' she sings in the title track, and what better way to nourish and embolden oneself in the darkness than with the medicine of song?

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$15 Advance | $20 at Door