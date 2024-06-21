Hello Summer Festival

Green Hill Park 2501 Green Hill Park Rd , City of Salem, Virginia 24153

We're saying HELLO SUMMER with FREE, fabulous, family fun in the park! In partnership with Roanoke Co. Parks, Rec & Tourism, 5PTS Outdoors at Green Hill Park presents Tin Can Locomotive w. Chad Nickell & The Loose Change. Enjoy large field games, inflatables in the Kid Zone, food trucks and plenty of cold beverages while rocking out to this FREE CONCERT!

Tin Can Locomotive is a group of musicians/singer-songwriters in SWVA bringing you Groovy Americana! Chad Nickell & The Loose Change play honest, heartfelt, original music.

5:30-6:45pm  Chad Nickel & Loose Change 

7:15-9:00pm  Tin Can Locomotive

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
