Hello Summer Festival

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

We're saying HELLO SUMMER with FREE, fabulous, family fun in the park! In partnership with Roanoke Co. Parks, Rec & Tourism, 5PTS Outdoors at Green Hill Park presents Tin Can Locomotive w. Chad Nickell & The Loose Change. Enjoy large field games, inflatables in the Kid Zone, food trucks and plenty of cold beverages while rocking out to this FREE CONCERT!

Tin Can Locomotive is a group of musicians/singer-songwriters in SWVA bringing you Groovy Americana! Chad Nickell & The Loose Change play honest, heartfelt, original music.

5:30-6:45pm Chad Nickel & Loose Change

7:15-9:00pm Tin Can Locomotive