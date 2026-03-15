× Expand Courtesy Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Hello Summer Website Image - WEBSITE graphic

Get ready to celebrate the unofficial start of summer at the Hello Summer Festival at Green Hill Park! Kick off your weekend with live music, delicious food and drinks, and fun activities for the whole family. Don't miss the highlight of the evening: a drone show taking off at 9:30pm!

*Admission is FREE*

Festival begins at 6pm with:

Food Trucks

Beverages (cashless bar)

Kid Zone with inflatables

Face painting

Laser Tag

Cornhole

Live Music featuring The Radio Sparks from 7-9:30pm

Drone show at 9:30pm -- We'd love for you to join us for the full evening of fun, but if you're coming just for the drone show, plan to arrive early! The sky lights up at 9:30pm, so give yourself time to park, get settled, and soak in the excitement before the show begins.

*Outside food and beverage are allowed but subject to checks. NO outside alcohol.