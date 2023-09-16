× Expand The Harrison Museum of African American Culture

The Henry Street Heritage Festival presented by Truist, for a community event presenting an array of diverse regional and national live entertainment, educational forums, and exposure to African-American heritage as expressed through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs, merchandise, and children’s activities. Enjoy a fun filled day with the family starting at 12 pm at Elmwood Park!

FREE until 5pm! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment on Franklin Rd.

Evening Concert with a national artist En Vogue at 7 pm! Gates open at 6 pm at the Elmwood Park Amphitheater ( No lawn chairs, Stadium seats only)

Proceeds provide the primary resources to support the ongoing programs and operations of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

ADMISSION TICKETS TO EN VOGUE CONCERT AT 7 PM

Purchase tickets in person at Center In The Square Box Office or Online

Limited Number of Early Bird Advance Tickets on Sale Now – $35 plus processing fees

At Door Tickets – $50 plus processing fees

Library Patio Premium Tickets – $120 plus processing fees

Library Patio Premium Seating includes catered buffet, 2 beer tickets, and a festival t-shirt. Enjoy music in a private setting.

Click Here to Purchase Tickets

Center In The Square Box Office Contact Info and Hours

540-224-1200 | info@centerinthesquare.org

Monday – Saturday: 9:45 pm – 4:45 pm | Sunday 12:45 pm – 4:45 pm