The Henry Street Heritage Festival is a community event presenting an array of diverse regional and national live entertainment, educational forums, and exposure to African-American heritage as expressed through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs, merchandise, art, and children’s activities. Enjoy a fun filled day with the family starting at 12 pm at Elmwood Park on Saturday, September 21, 2024!