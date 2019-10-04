Herbal Wisdom 101

× Expand unsplash.com Herbalism

Have you ever been curious how you can start to use herbs in your daily routine? How to grow, harvest, and make your own naturally crafted products? Then this is the class for you!

Join us for this beginner level class focused on the use of medicinal herbs for self care and cultivation of a holistic lifestyle. Just some of what you'll learn during this three-day weekend workshop includes:

- Herb identification and energetics

- Herbal remedy making including oils & salves; syrups, tinctures, & teas; compresses & steams.

- Immersion in the Five Elements: recognition of the principles of holistic diagnosis and the most common challenges for specific organ systems;

-Food as medicine – using herbs in cooking for health and wellness

This fun class will leave you educated and inspired as you learn, demo, and make your own take-home goodies throughout the weekend. Presented by herbalist and TCM practitioners: Heather Wetzel of Heather’s Herbals of Charlottesville, VA and Sheila Guarnagia of ROBUST Roanoke.

Early registration price: $300. Regular registration: $333.

Get more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/452118285328345/

Registration is required with limited slots available! Register at: https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/SGM3S5/workshops

Schedule:

Friday, October 4th, 2019 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm *FREE LECTURE*

Saturday, October 5th, 2019 @ 10:00 am – 5:30 pm

Sunday, October 6th, 2019 @ 10:00 am – 5:30 pm

Location:

Robust Roanoke: Deep Vitality Healing Arts

1420 3rd Street SW

Roanoke, VA 24016