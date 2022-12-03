Hermitage Roanoke's Festival of Lights Opening Night

to

Hermitage Roanoke 1009 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24017

Warm up the car, gather the family, and explore the magic of the holidays illuminated by thousands of twinkling lights on the opening night of our third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights celebration!

- Free admission

- Grand illumination celebration begins December 3 from 6-9 p.m. with goodies gifted to the first 500 children by Santa Claus

- Special appearances from Rudolph & friends

- Nightly lights until New Year’s Day

In the giving spirit? Help us support Feeding Southwest Virginia by bringing one or more canned goods for our food drive on opening night!

Info

Hermitage Roanoke 1009 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24017
Kids & Family, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Hermitage Roanoke's Festival of Lights Opening Night - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hermitage Roanoke's Festival of Lights Opening Night - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hermitage Roanoke's Festival of Lights Opening Night - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hermitage Roanoke's Festival of Lights Opening Night - 2022-12-03 18:00:00 ical