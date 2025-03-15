Hidden Gems - A Master Class in Storytelling
Salem Museum 801 E Main St, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Antonio Rocha
Event 2: Hidden Gems – A Master Class in Storytelling
Elevate your storytelling skills in "Hidden Gems," an immersive master class with Antonio Rocha. This workshop focuses on the art of transitions—the often-overlooked moments that seamlessly connect different parts of a narrative. Participants will explore voice, movement, and body language techniques to craft stories with polish, finesse, and emotional depth. Whether you're a family historian, educator, performer, or public speaker, this workshop will help you shape compelling, unforgettable stories.
Date & Time: Saturday, March 15, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Venue: Salem Museum and Historical Society, 801 E. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153
Audience: Ages 16 and up