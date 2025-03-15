Hidden Gems - A Master Class in Storytelling

to

Salem Museum 801 E Main St, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1232249654889?aff=oddtdtcreator for details and purchase options.

Event 2: Hidden Gems – A Master Class in Storytelling

Elevate your storytelling skills in "Hidden Gems," an immersive master class with Antonio Rocha. This workshop focuses on the art of transitions—the often-overlooked moments that seamlessly connect different parts of a narrative. Participants will explore voice, movement, and body language techniques to craft stories with polish, finesse, and emotional depth. Whether you're a family historian, educator, performer, or public speaker, this workshop will help you shape compelling, unforgettable stories.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 15, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM

Venue: Salem Museum and Historical Society, 801 E. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153

Audience: Ages 16 and up

Info

Salem Museum 801 E Main St, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Education & Learning, Workshops
540.798.5684
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hidden Gems - A Master Class in Storytelling - 2025-03-15 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hidden Gems - A Master Class in Storytelling - 2025-03-15 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hidden Gems - A Master Class in Storytelling - 2025-03-15 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hidden Gems - A Master Class in Storytelling - 2025-03-15 12:30:00 ical