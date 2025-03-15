× Expand Antonio Rocha Antonio Rocha

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1232249654889?aff=oddtdtcreator for details and purchase options.

Event 2: Hidden Gems – A Master Class in Storytelling

Elevate your storytelling skills in "Hidden Gems," an immersive master class with Antonio Rocha. This workshop focuses on the art of transitions—the often-overlooked moments that seamlessly connect different parts of a narrative. Participants will explore voice, movement, and body language techniques to craft stories with polish, finesse, and emotional depth. Whether you're a family historian, educator, performer, or public speaker, this workshop will help you shape compelling, unforgettable stories.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 15, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM

Venue: Salem Museum and Historical Society, 801 E. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153

Audience: Ages 16 and up