The newest art exhibit at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates the diversity of regional artists from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. The show, titled From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands, is on loan from the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

The exhibit displays ways that people are creating in Appalachia—from wood turning to broom making, from paintings to three-dimensional pieces.

Join us for our opening reception on Feb. 22. The exhibit will be on display through May 9.

