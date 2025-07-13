× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Multi-platinum American rockers, HINDER, continue to drive a career of longevity that few bands achieve. As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, HINDER’s 2005 debut album, Extreme Behavior, climbed to #6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the 2nd Top Rock Album. Get Stoned would be the album’s first radio single, climbing to a #4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year, Lips of an Angel, which peaked within the top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including #1 at Top 40 and Pop 100. Extreme Behavior has since been certified 3x Platinum. In 2008 their sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the Mainstream Rock chart at #3 with single Use Me. This solidified HINDER as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulted them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others. HINDER proved consistent record hit making by following up with a #1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All American Nightmare (LP 3), and a #3 Top Hard Rock Album, Welcome To The Freakshow (LP 5).

HINDER is Cody Hanson (Drums), Joe Blower (Guitar), Mike Rodden (Bass), and Marshal Dutton (Vocals, Guitar).

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $26.80

Click here for additional information and to purchase tickets.