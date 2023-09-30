× Expand Local Colors

The Local Colors 4th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a free, family friendly event that spotlights the rich cultures of Latin America and recognizes the positive contributions of the Latino community in our area. A 3-hour stage program will feature dance and live music performances, educational segments, storytelling, and more. Up to 18 vendor booths will be present with a diversity of Latin American cuisine, artisan crafts, Latino owned businesses, and community services.

Performer and vendor applications are now available. Applications are due by August 25, 2023

Performer Application

Vendor/Exhibit Booth Application

Event Policies

Contact our office at (540) 904-2234 or at info@localcolors.org with any questions.