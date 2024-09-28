× Expand Local Colors

The Local Colors 5th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a free, family friendly event that spotlights the rich cultures of Latin America and recognizes the positive contributions of the Latino community in our area. We have expanded the event to 4 hours that features dance and live music performances, educational segments, storytelling, and more. Vendor booths will be present with a diversity of Latin American cuisine, artisan crafts, Latino owned businesses, and community services.