Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
to
John Nolen Plaza 26 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
Local Colors
The Local Colors 6th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a free, family friendly event that spotlights the rich cultures of Latin America and recognizes the positive contributions of the Latino community in our area. This 4-hour event features dance and live music performances, educational segments, storytelling, and more. Vendor booths will be present with a diversity of Latin American cuisine, artisan crafts, Latino owned businesses, and community services.
Info
John Nolen Plaza 26 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Local Colors