Historic Garden Week

The Roanoke Valley, in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is home to the thriving city of Roanoke and beautiful surrounding counties and towns. The region has been recognized for its exceptional outdoor living which includes hiking, biking and multiple water activities in and around the Roanoke River and Carvins Cove. Nestled in the adjacent Botetourt County is the county seat of Fincastle, Virginia. In celebration of the Centennial of the Garden Club of Virginia, this driving tour features five private homes and gardens in this charming and historically significant community. Designated as a Lewis and Clark community with ties to both Andrew Lewis and William Clark, it became the county seat in 1772 when Botetourt County stretched all the way to the Mississippi River. Fincastle boasts multiple buildings dating to the 18th and 19th centuries including the historic courthouse which houses records that attract genealogical researchers from around the world. It is also the location of Fincastle Presbyterian Church, a restoration project of the Garden Club of Virginia using proceeds from past Historic Garden Week tours.

Advance Tickets: $25 pp. www.vagardenweek.org. Available locally until April 24 at chocolatepaper, Garland’s, Magnolia, Townside Gardens, Vivendi and Yarid’s.

Lunch (L): Enjoy Palooza in the Park from 9:30am-3:00pm located at Big Spring Park (corner of Back St. and Water St.). Pre-order box lunches from Fincastle Café at (540) 632-8099.

Facilities/bathrooms: Located at tour headquarters, Fincastle Presbyterian Church

Parking (P): This is a driving tour. Parking is on site at each property.

Important Information: Walking shoes are a must. In the event of rain the week of tour, please consider wearing boots.

Tour headquarters or the “starting point”: Fincastle Presbyterian Church 108 E. Back St., Fincastle, VA 24090

Ticket price includes admission to 5 private homes and gardens, all in Fincastle.

