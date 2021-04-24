Historic Garden Week in Roanoke

to

Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs 3640 Colonial Avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Historic Garden Week in Roanoke returns on Saturday, April 24, 2021 with a timely, exclusive emphasis on exterior living spaces and gardens in Roanoke. The tour features an early-spring collection of seven private gardens in the neighborhoods that dot the foot of Mill Mountain. A bonus eighth garden: the newly renovated and completely overhauled Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden. Each garden featured is unique in style and created by enthusiastic gardeners with real-life examples of what can be accomplished in the garden by ambitious homeowners. Do-it-yourselfers will find loads of inspiration on this self-paced driving tour.

Tickets are limited this year and go on sale January 22 online only at www.vagardenweek.org. No paper tickets will be sold.

Info

Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs 3640 Colonial Avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Home & Garden
to
Google Calendar - Historic Garden Week in Roanoke - 2021-04-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Historic Garden Week in Roanoke - 2021-04-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Historic Garden Week in Roanoke - 2021-04-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Historic Garden Week in Roanoke - 2021-04-24 10:00:00 ical