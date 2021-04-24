× Expand Elizabeth Perkins Roanoke Tour To Feature All Exterior Living Spaces and Gardens in 2021

Historic Garden Week in Roanoke returns on Saturday, April 24, 2021 with a timely, exclusive emphasis on exterior living spaces and gardens in Roanoke. The tour features an early-spring collection of seven private gardens in the neighborhoods that dot the foot of Mill Mountain. A bonus eighth garden: the newly renovated and completely overhauled Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden. Each garden featured is unique in style and created by enthusiastic gardeners with real-life examples of what can be accomplished in the garden by ambitious homeowners. Do-it-yourselfers will find loads of inspiration on this self-paced driving tour.

Tickets are limited this year and go on sale January 22 online only at www.vagardenweek.org. No paper tickets will be sold.