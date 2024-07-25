History After Dark

to

1772 on Main & Rooftop 18 S. Roanoke St., Roanoke, Virginia 24090

We're taking a real turn for our July History After Dark! Think: Boys Behaving Badly, or My Out of Control Child-level for this month's rooftop!

We will welcome Dr. Whitney Leeson from Roanoke College, who will be discussing "Child Witches in Reformation Germany"!

Again, just as a friendly reminder, the bar stools and sofa on the roof are first come, first served but if you would like a table, please call 1772 to make a reservation as space is not guaranteed otherwise!

We can't wait to hear about this group of 16th century child witches and hope to see you all there!



Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, History
to
