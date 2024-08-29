× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. History After Dark

For August's History After Dark, we will welcome Dr. Dorothy Belle Poli, a Professor of Biology and the Director of the Cannabis Studies Program at Roanoke College and incoming professor, Ray Fowler, who will be discussing "The Underbelly of Cannabis in the US"!

Again, just as a friendly reminder, the bar stools and sofa on the roof are first come, first served but if you would like a table, please call 1772 to make a reservation as space is not guaranteed otherwise!

We can't wait to hear more about the dark history of cannabis and hope to see you all there!