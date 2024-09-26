× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. History After Dark

Folks, it's that time again! Please join us at 1772 on Main & Rooftop next Thursday the 26th, as we welcome Hollins University Professor Charlotte Rossler! She will discuss the (pseudo)scientific field of Spiritualism that emerged at the end of the 19th century that sought to scientifically study mediums, the afterlife, magic, and ghosts, with a particular focus on the women’s rights campaigner, animal advocate, and magician Anna Kingsford - just in time for spooky season!

As always, the bar and sofa on the rooftop are first come, first served but if you would like a table, please call 1772 to make a reservation as space is not guaranteed otherwise!