Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. History After Dark 2024

Friends, we have our last History After Dark for 2024 THIS week! Join us at 1772 on Main & Rooftop on Thursday at 7:00pm as we travel to Venice for our finale! (*Please note that this History After Dark will NOT be on the last Thursday of the month, as to not conflict with Halloween festivities*)

Hollins University Professor Anna Bennett is set to talk about the Venetian Inquisition and the interesting pattern of witchcraft and magic in 17th century Italy.

As always, if you would like a table, please call 1772 for reservations as space is not guaranteed otherwise!

We look forward to seeing you on the rooftop one last time this season for this extra timely, witchy presentation!