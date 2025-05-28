× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. History After Dark 2025

Unsavory History is back—now on the 4th Wednesday of each month at 6:00 PM! Enjoy rooftop views, an appetizer buffet, and chilling tales from local historians, authors, and professors.

Tickets are $30; additional food and drinks available for purchase.

Reservations required—call 1772 Rooftop on Main. A portion of proceeds benefits the Botetourt County Historical Society.

May 28 will kickoff our 2025 season with Dr. Whitney Leeson from Roanoke College, and will speak on medieval brothels with maybe even a sprinkling of naughty nuns in the mix!

Be sure to join us on the rooftop for tasty drinks and unsavory history!