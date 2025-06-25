History After Dark
1772 on Main & Rooftop 18 S. Roanoke St., Roanoke, Virginia 24090
Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc.
History After Dark 2025
June’s History After Dark features John Long of the National D-Day Memorial, presenting his book "Murder in Roanoke County: Race and Justice in the 1891 Susan Watkins Case".
Join us for an evening of true crime and historical insight as Long explores a little-known but powerful case that sheds light on race, justice, and society in 19th-century Virginia. Don’t miss this compelling story told from the rooftop at 1772!
Be sure to call 1772 to make a reservation to secure your seat!