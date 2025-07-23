× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. History After Dark 2025

Step into the shadows of the past with our July "History After Dark" lecture, where we explore the haunting and poignant world of Victorian-era death photography. Michael Hudson, Director of Historic Smithfield will explain how mourning customs, spiritual beliefs, and early photographic technology combined to create this deeply personal — and often misunderstood — practice.

Please call 1772 to make a reservation to ensure your seat! $30 gets you an appetizer buffet with additional food and drink available for purchase. We hope to see you there!