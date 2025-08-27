× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. History After Dark 2025

Join us for a fascinating evening of ancient intrigue at 1772 Rooftop on Wednesday, August 27, as we welcome Katelin McCullough of Hollins University for her talk, "Feathers, Guts, and Power Plays: a Short History of Roman Divination." Explore the curious world of Roman augury and fortune telling, where sacred chickens, animal entrails, and political ambition all played a role in shaping the future of an empire. Don’t miss this unique dive into the supernatural side of Roman history!