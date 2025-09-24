× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. History After Dark 2025

Did you know Botetourt County is a sort of hub for Appalachian folklore? Join Garrett Channell, Executive Director of the Salem Museum, as we explore the legends found within the historic county founded by Andrew Lewis. Learn about the Black Dog of the Blue Ridge, the Wampus Cat, local Bigfoot sightings, spirits that haunt the County, and more. This is a fun, informative session open to believers and skeptics alike to come enjoy an evening of fun storytelling. Join us to hear more about "Big Dogs, Big Cats, Bigfoots, and More: The Cryptids and Legends of Botetourt County"