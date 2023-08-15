History for the Win at the Salem Museum!

Salem Museum 801 E Main, Salem, Virginia 24153

Visit the Salem Museum in August and enter to win a Salem Museum prize pack: a copy of A Town By the Name of Salem, a collectible ornament of your choice, and two tickets to Ghost Walk 2023! The Museum will hold a drawing every Friday in August, plus September 1.

The Salem Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 to 4, and admission is free. New events and exhibits are in the works!

Art & Exhibitions, History, Kids & Family
