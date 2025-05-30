× Expand Courtesy Mill Mountain Theatre 2025 Season Rack Cards - 1

Back by popular demand, Hits of the 1960s invites you to twist and shimmy your way to Mill Mountain Theatre with the catchiest songs from one of the most revolutionary decades in music, the 60s. With your favorites from chart toppers like The Beatles, The Supremes, and Aretha Franklin, we invite you to slip on a pair of bell bottoms and dance to your favorites. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. this groovy mix of tunes as we cover the best artists from the Motown Hub to the Woodstock Craze.

For Groups of 10 or more use Promo Code: GROUP or click here.

For Groups of 50+ call (540) 342-5748.