Hokie BugFest

Squires Student Center at Virginia Tech 290 College Ave, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Hokie BugFest celebrates the fun and exciting science of entomology, and the Virginia Tech tradition of learning and discovery, through outreach and engagement. This event highlights an ongoing youth education program hosted by the Virginia Tech Department of Entomology, Virginia Tech College of Agriculture & Life Sciences, Virginia Cooperative Extension's 4-H program, and the department's student-run professional organization, the W. B. Alwood Entomological Society.

Early opening begins at 9am. This is for those with special needs to enjoy the event in a less crowded environment. For questions, visit hokiebugfest.org

Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
