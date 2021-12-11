Holiday Brass Concert with David Stewart Wiley
to
Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Roanoke, Virginia 24091
Floyd Center for the Arts
Holiday Brass Concert Graphic
Don't miss this special night of music featuring compositions by Handel, J.S. Bach, Paul Dukas, Samuel Scheidt, Brahms, John Cheetham, as well as many other holiday classics.
We will once again welcome David Stewart Wiley to the Center for this performance as well as:
Brian Strawley and James Bean, trumpet
Abigail Pack, horn
Jay Crone, trombone
John McGinnis, bass trombone
Concert Ticket: $25
A Reception will Follow the Performance
To promote Covid safety, masks will be required during the event for both vaccinated and unvaccinated concert-goers
To purchase tickets please call the Floyd Center for the Arts at 540-745-2784 or visit:
https://www.floydartcenter.org/concerts