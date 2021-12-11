Holiday Brass Concert with David Stewart Wiley

× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts Holiday Brass Concert Graphic

Don't miss this special night of music featuring compositions by Handel, J.S. Bach, Paul Dukas, Samuel Scheidt, Brahms, John Cheetham, as well as many other holiday classics.

We will once again welcome David Stewart Wiley to the Center for this performance as well as:

Brian Strawley and James Bean, trumpet

Abigail Pack, horn

Jay Crone, trombone

John McGinnis, bass trombone

Concert Ticket: $25

A Reception will Follow the Performance

To promote Covid safety, masks will be required during the event for both vaccinated and unvaccinated concert-goers

To purchase tickets please call the Floyd Center for the Arts at 540-745-2784 or visit:

https://www.floydartcenter.org/concerts