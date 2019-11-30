Holiday Carriage Rides through the Draper Village!

× Expand Kate Nipper Christmas Carriage Rides through the Draper Village

TICKETS FOR SALE ONLINE NOW!

It’s time again for our Christmas Carriage Rides! Enjoy the magic of Christmas with your loved ones as you travel through the decorated Draper Village. Tickets include soup, sandwich, tea, cookies and ride throughout the village. We’ll also be celebrating with live music on the main stage as well as a live nativity scene at our Village Chapel (which you’ll see during your ride!) Rides are 15 to 20 minutes long.

Carriage Rides Are $25/person and will take place on Saturday, November 30th and Sunday, December 1st between 4PM and 8:30PM. Children who can sit on laps ride free.

Tickets are non-refundable, rain date is December 8th.

Get your tickets at:

https://www.draperteagarden.com/2019-christmas-carriage-rides