Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair

Berglund Center Holiday Craft and Vendor Show

Friday, December 4th 11:00am-8:00pm

Saturday, December 5th 9:00am-4:00pm

Berglund Special Events Center

Parking is FREE

Admission is $7 per adult and kids under 12 are FREE

Come out and shop the largest Craft & Vendor Holiday Show in Virginia! Here you will find 175 vendors to help you complete your Holiday shopping! Bring a new unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army Angel Tree! 50/50 Raffle, concessions and more!