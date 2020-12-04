Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair
to
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Berglund Center
Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
Friday, December 4th 11:00am-8:00pm
Saturday, December 5th 9:00am-4:00pm
Berglund Special Events Center
Parking is FREE
Admission is $7 per adult and kids under 12 are FREE
Come out and shop the largest Craft & Vendor Holiday Show in Virginia! Here you will find 175 vendors to help you complete your Holiday shopping! Bring a new unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army Angel Tree! 50/50 Raffle, concessions and more!
Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden