Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge Based on the Film from Universal Pictures

Family, Musical | November 30 – December 23

Based on the 1942 Paramount Pictures film of the same name, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves behind the bright lights of show business to settle down in a small farmhouse in Connecticut. His luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together, they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn where they put on dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. Will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love when his best friend Ted tries to lure Linda away? Celebrate the holiday season with this joyous musical features thrilling tap-dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs, including “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Heat Wave,” “Be Careful, It’s My Heart,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Shaking the Blues Away,” and many more!