All are welcome to enjoy Holiday Late Nights at the Taubman Museum of Art! Make your own holiday-inspired crafts and get your picture with Frosty. Celebrate with festive musical performances on December 2nd with The Let’s Dance Band and with Roanoke Baroque on December 16th. Enjoy cultural performances with CommUNITY ARTS-reach and Master Drummer Otu on December 9th. Create a treasured keepsake during a live Paint your Pet class on December 9th- spots are limited so reserve yours today: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/event/paint-your-pet-3/. View renowned European Masterworks in Titian to Monet and join a guided tour of the exhibition at 7 pm (ticket fees apply). Free general admission is provided by the AEP Foundation. All ages welcome! Holiday Late Nights are on Dec. 2, 9, and 16 from 5 to 9 pm.