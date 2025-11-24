Holiday Late Nights: December 12

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for Holiday Late Nights the first three Fridays in December in conjunction with downtown Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas!

Admission to Holiday Late Nights programming is FREE (unless otherwise noted) through the generous support of Foot Levelers, Blue Ridge Beverage, and Lighting Ninja.

The special ticketed exhibition Making American Artists: Stories from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 1776-1976, will be open during each of the Late Nights. A small fee applies for this special ticketed exhibition, though youth high school age and younger get free admission thanks to the generous support of Lori and Steven Strauss.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Late Nights: December 12 - 2025-12-12 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Late Nights: December 12 - 2025-12-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Late Nights: December 12 - 2025-12-12 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Late Nights: December 12 - 2025-12-12 17:00:00 ical