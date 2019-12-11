× Expand Tim Pohlad-Thomas Holiday Lights Tour - Grandin Village

Join us for the 3rd Annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer!

The tour will start and finish at the the Roanoke Co+op and tour the lights from Arlington Avenue to Westover Avenue and everything in between!

Come out, dress up, and enjoy a peaceful ride through the city!

Registration: 5:30pm (Registration is Free, $5 donations appreciated)

Ride: 6pm to 7pm

Hot Chocolate: 7pm to 7:30pm

For the second year in a row, we want to thank the Roanoke Co+op, who will be providing hot chocolate for everyone at the end of the ride!

*There will be prizes available for the best decorated bike and the most festive outfit worn by a rider!

NOTE: There is a Zagster bikeshare station at our start/finish point for anyone that does not own a bike but still wants to enjoy the holiday lights!