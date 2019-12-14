× Expand Photo by Kate Nipper Photography, Graphic by Shiza Manzoor Holiday Magic! at the Draper Mercantile. Pick a date that works for you and your friends.

When Santa is snowed in at a party at Donner's, it's up to elves Mary and Mustapher, and novice helper, Chris, from the Elf Help Temp Agency, to carry out one of Santa's most important missions of the season. Join Mary, Chris, and Mus on their journey to a small town to bring Joy to someone who is in great need of Christmas cheer.

Specially written for small town Virginia, join the NRV Regional Theatre in an encore presentation of this very special production at the historic Draper Mercantile. Talented professional performers from across the United States share classic Christmas songs, and perhaps a few that you haven't heard in this unique and heartfelt tale. Come feel the true spirit of the holidays in this heartwarming production, with something special for everyone and every age!

TICKETS

*Friday and Saturday Shows $50. Includes Dinner, Dessert, and Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Dinner at 6PM, show starts at 7PM.

*Sunday Shows $25. Includes Dessert and Beverage. Cash Bar Available.

Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/79800921705

*Inquire for Special Group Rates!

Call now! (540) 994-5659 ext. 4