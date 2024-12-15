Join us for a FREE Holiday Open House at the Historic Fishburn Mansion. The mansion and grounds will be open to the public for a self-guided tour experience.

Sunday, December 15 from 1:00 – 5:00pm

Step back in time as you explore the Historic Fishburn Mansion in its holiday splendor. Learn about the history of the home and the family that occupied it while enjoying the décor, and imagine Christmases of decades past.

Parking will be at the mansion as well as along surrounding streets.