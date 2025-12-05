× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

There’s nothing like the thrill of the holidays with the Pops!

Step into a sparkling world of music, joy, and tradition as cherished memories are made—and new ones are born. The sensational LaTetra Lewis joins Maestro Wiley, the Pops, and vibrant guest choruses from across the region for a heartwarming celebration of your favorite holiday classics. It’s festive, it’s magical—it’s the Holiday Pops Spectacular! (High Demand Concert)

Tickets

Sponsor Tables: $12.00 - $72.00

Platinum - FT: $12.00 - $72.00

Rear Tables: $12.00 - $63.00

Gold RT & LS: $12.00 - $56.00

Silver - US: $12.00 - $41.00

Bronze - Section B11 & B12: $12.00 - $32.00

Bronze RS & LS: $12.00 - $32.00

PURCHASE TICKETS