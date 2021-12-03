Holiday POPS Spectacular

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Virginia’s beloved annual holiday event with over 250 performers on stage!

We love Holiday Pops and so do our audiences! Join the RSO Chorus, Virginia Tech Chorus, & the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, the RSO and Maestro Wiley as we kick off the Holiday Season! It’s Virginia’s largest holiday tradition – an unbeatable concert experience at the Salem Civic Center.

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

RSO Chorus & Guest Choruses, Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir

plus special guest soloists

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
