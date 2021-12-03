Holiday POPS Spectacular

Virginia’s beloved annual holiday event with over 250 performers on stage!

We love Holiday Pops and so do our audiences! Join the RSO Chorus, Virginia Tech Chorus, & the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, the RSO and Maestro Wiley as we kick off the Holiday Season! It’s Virginia’s largest holiday tradition – an unbeatable concert experience at the Salem Civic Center.

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

RSO Chorus & Guest Choruses, Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir

plus special guest soloists