Holiday Sip & Shop

Sip & Shop for a Cause - Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia
Date and Time:
📅 Saturday, December 14th
🕙 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Location:
📍 AmRhein's Fine Jewelry
4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke, VA
Event Details:
🎄 Sip, Shop, & Give Back!
Join us for a day of holiday cheer and purposeful shopping! On Saturday, December 14th, from 10 AM to 5:30 PM, enjoy a festive shopping experience while supporting a wonderful cause—Roanoke's Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. A portion of all purchases made during the event will be donated to help this fantastic local nonprofit. Learn more about this nonprofit HERE
💎 What’s Happening?
- Sip on festive drinks and enjoy tasty snacks 🍾
- Find the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list 🎁
- Enjoy FREE gift wrapping with every purchase 🎀
- Support a great cause with every sale! 🤝