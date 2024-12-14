Holiday Sip & Shop

× Expand AmRhein's Fine Jewelry

Sip & Shop for a Cause - Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia

Date and Time:

📅 Saturday, December 14th

🕙 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Location:

📍 AmRhein's Fine Jewelry

4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke, VA

Event Details:

🎄 Sip, Shop, & Give Back!

Join us for a day of holiday cheer and purposeful shopping! On Saturday, December 14th, from 10 AM to 5:30 PM, enjoy a festive shopping experience while supporting a wonderful cause—Roanoke's Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. A portion of all purchases made during the event will be donated to help this fantastic local nonprofit. Learn more about this nonprofit HERE

💎 What’s Happening?