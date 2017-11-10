Your Holiday Tablescape

Register Now

Between cooking the turkey and trying not to eat all the pie before dinner, who has time to decorate? You will after this class!

Learn some simple and elegant techniques to make any tabletop into a tablescape. From a simple runner of fresh greenery to a chalkboard butcher paper menu, we will play with quick and fun ways make your table into the perfect background for a joyful feast with beloved family and friends.

Please send a clear photo of the dining location to instructor Stephanie Fallon at sfallon@taubmanmuseum.org along with any ideas or goals you may have for the look you are hoping to achieve.

$25 | $20 Members