Holistic Chamber of Commerce Roanoke VA

The Holistic Chamber of Commerce in Roanoke is here to build the Holistic Voice serving Southwest Virginia. Our purpose is to promote businesses, professionals and product providers that support healthy living, alternative health care, support holistic businesses through education, professional development, collaboration, and create a strong business community throughout Southwest Virginia. The Chamber creates opportunities for businesses to make connections, meet potential new clients and gain exposure for their brand. We are committed to be THE SOURCE for holistic options for those seeking a healthier life, stronger health and well-being.