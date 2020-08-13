Holistic Chamber of Commerce in Roanoke

× Expand HCC LOGO for HCC

Come learn about this brand new Chapter in Roanoke! There is no charge to come and learn about this member-based international professional trade organization for holistically-minded professionals, practitioners, business owners and resource providers.

HCC Members believe in the vision and power of coming together and collaborating with like-minded professionals and businesses. We believe that as we EACH get stronger, we ALL become more successful and as we ALL become more successful, we EACH get stronger!

You do NOT have to have a holistic business just believe in holistic healing ...this is a chamber of commerce and although members will have time each meeting to share what they do and we encourage referrals and doing business with one another - the presenters (or round table/panel discussions are on building business.

Membership Benefits

The Holistic Chamber of Commerce is an international organization with an online presence along with local support networks (chapters) all over.

Benefits of Membership in The Holistic Chamber of Commerce include:

Online:

• Listing in our reference-reviewed HCC Online Member Directory - searchable by location, name and more

• Add your events to our online Events Calendar - searchable by location, category and more

• Promotion through social media on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, InstaGram and YouTube

• Get connected to like-minded professionals and practitioners on Facebook and LinkedIn

• Member Badges to enhance your website and social media, and raise your reputation and visibility

IF YOU JOIN BEFORE AUGUST 31ST YOU WILL BE CONSIDERED A FOUNDING MEMBER!

www/holisticchamberofcommerce.com and click Join Now

We will be meeting outside and masks are optional.

Longwood Park -picnic shelter by the parking lot

This location is only for August and September and then moving to a new indoor location.