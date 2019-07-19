Hollins Festival of New Works

Each summer at the end of July, Hollins presents a three-day event showcasing readings of student work from the Playwright’s Lab. These readings are minimally staged for the general public and close to a dozen guest professional responders from all over the globe. Guest responders include publishers, arts administrators, playwrights, professional actors, artistic directors, and come from as far away as Los Angeles and as close as downtown Roanoke. Many of our festival shows have gone on to have full productions, not only at Mill Mountain Theatre but also in New York and Los Angeles! Get acquainted with these plays and playwrights before they are famous, and engage in a conversation about theatre with our students, faculty, and some established theatre professionals. Due to limited seating, advance tickets required. Admission: free. Tickets available online: brownpapertickets.com (search by play title)

(The 8 pm slot on July 21 is a panel discussion with our festival guest respondents.)