3rd Annual Cirque du Floyd

This August, local and regional performance artists will converge at Chantilly Farm for the third annual Cirque du Floyd. Two days of excitement and intrigue in the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains!

From New York to North Carolina, we’re showcasing some of the best names in regional circus arts, and giving you a chance to try your hand at it as well with expanded workshops.

The circus is for everyone, and we invite you to explore with all of your senses what you really love about this unique art form! Circus arts are making a comeback around the world, as modern cirque elements marry with more traditional circus arts.

We’re embracing the old with the new at Cirque du Floyd, celebrating and sharing the history and tradition of the old circus, while exposing you to the dazzling and marvelous realms of the new.

Last year featured a wide variety of unique performance artists from around the region that included magicians, jugglers, clowns, contortionists, acrobats, fire dancers, hoopers, living statues, interactive aerial storytelling acts, local musicians and more.

Be on the lookout in the coming weeks as we begin to roll out this year’s roster of performance artists!

Crafts, local food, beer and wine lounge, roaming performances and more, along with tons of outdoor fun and expanded workshops!

Plan on camping with us for the weekend so you can let your hair down and experience the ageless fun and wonder of Cirque du Floyd!

Camping reservations can be made through the Chantilly Farm Campground by visiting www.chantillyfarm.com or calling (540)808-4984.