Hollins-Mill Mountain 2018 Winter Festival of New Works: "Absence Makes the Heart"

Hollins-Mill Mountain 2018 Winter Festival of New Works Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. This event is the cornerstone of the dynamic partnership between Hollins and MMT. The Winter Festival features two new plays by Hollins playwrights, directed by Playwright’s Lab faculty, and presented on the professional stages of Mill Mountain Theatre. Absence Makes the Heart By Sean Abley. Directed by Todd Ristau. A play in monologues, inspired by The Red Shoes. In New York City, the ripple effect caused by the disappearance of a ballet dancer, is told to the audience by those affected, near and far. February 1-3 at 7:30 pm February 3-4 at 2 pm Admission: $10 general