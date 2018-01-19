Hollins-Mill Mountain 2018 Winter Festival of New Works: "Ouija"

Hollins-Mill Mountain 2018 Winter Festival of New Works Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. This event is the cornerstone of the dynamic partnership between Hollins and MMT. The Winter Festival features two new plays by Hollins playwrights, directed by Playwright’s Lab faculty, and presented on the professional stages of Mill Mountain Theatre. Ouija By Maura Campbell. Directed by Bob Moss. What if the voice you hear comes from another world? A coming of age story about lust, innocence, and gender identity features two sisters, Carolyn and Mary, whose antics with an Ouija Board conjure parallel lives with Saint Bernadette, Bernadette a prostitute, and Jennifer Jones. Robert who is Jewish loves the sisters and goes on a spiritual journey with them that is both horrifying and tantalizing. Ouija, a shape-shifter and spiritual guide, casts his spell on these characters to help them discover the nature of love, both inside and outside their bodies. January 19-20 at 7:30 pm, January 21 at 2 pm January 26 at 7:30 pm Admission: $10 general